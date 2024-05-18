DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Irradia Listening Sessions

NOU-STUDIOS / S-NOU
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

IRRADIA & NAKEDSPACE presetan ‘Listening Sessions’. Un encuentro de escucha que invita a pausar y apreciar el sonido, el espacio y los sentidos con sutileza y cercanía.

El evento tendrá lugar el 18 de mayo de 2024, a partir de las 19:00 horas, en los S-NO...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por IRRADIA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kentaro Terajima , Pedro Vian

Venue

NOU-STUDIOS / S-NOU

Carrer D'en Blanco 36, 08028 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:50 pm

