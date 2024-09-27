Top track

Death From Above 1979 - Right On, Frankenstein!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Death From Above 1979 - 20th Anniversary of You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine

Underground Arts
Fri, 27 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$41.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Death From Above 1979 - Right On, Frankenstein!
Got a code?

About

Death From Above 1979 with Teen Mortgage at Underground Arts

Friday, September 27, 2024

Doors: 8:00 PM | Show: 9:00 PM.

21+

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, UA Merch, Private Events, & everyth...

This is a 21+ event
Underground Arts Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.