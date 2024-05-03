DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Seanchoíche x The Shed Distillery | Togetherness

The Shed Distillery
Fri, 3 May, 6:00 pm
SocialDublin
€24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We are really excited to be hosting a collaboration with The Shed Distillery of PJ Rigney, Drumshanbo and making our first trip to Leitrim this May! The event is taking place on Friday 3rd May 6.00pm @ The Shed Distillery, Carricknabrack, Drumshanbo.

The...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Seanchoíche.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seanchoíche

Venue

The Shed Distillery

Carricknabrack, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, N41 R6D7, Ireland, Drumshanbo N41 R6D7
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.