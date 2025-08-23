Top track

Old Skin

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ghost Canyon Festival (Weekend Passes)

Hi-Dive
23 Aug - 25 Aug
GigsDenver
$72.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Old Skin
Got a code?

About

GHOST CANYON FEST - a boundary-pushing DIY music fest

(Weekend Passes)

Single Night Tickets coming soon

www.ghostcanyonfest.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Young Widows, Wolf Eyes, Jaye Jayle

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.