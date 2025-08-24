Top track

Ghost Canyon Fest (Weekend Passes)

Hi-Dive
24 Aug - 25 Aug
GigsDenver
$72.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GHOST CANYON FEST - a boundary-pushing DIY music fest

WEEKEND PASSES (Fri/Sat/Sun) on sale now though June 1st

Schedule at www.ghostcanyonfest.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Young Widows, Wolf Eyes, Jaye Jayle and 1 more

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

