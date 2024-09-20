DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mock Tudors

The Fulford Arms
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mock Tudors is the latest band from Tom Diffenthal (Family Selection Box, Mr Ben & the Bens), Ben Hall (Mr Ben & the Bens) and Richard Birkin (Hot Souls). Combining a power-pop knack for a hook with a bombastic stage presence that subverts the excesses of...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Please Please You.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mock Tudors

Venue

The Fulford Arms

121 Fulford Rd, York YO10 4EX, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

