House of Women - Few Too Many Times

House of Women, "Overgrown'" Release Gig

The George Tavern
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alas, the rumours are true, your favourite cohort House of Women are releasing a brand spanking new single. It’s hot, it’s sexy, it’s rock and it’s roll. Bredrin better come thru.A night full of masterful music, decedent dancing and luminous laughter. With...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

House of Women

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

