The WildViolets - Miracle

The WildViolets live

The Outpost
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The WildViolets - Miracle
About

Gotobeat is excited to present The WildViolets live at The Outpost in Bermondsey on Thursday, June 20th.

THE WILDVIOLETS - The WildViolets are a London-based disco outfit drawing inspiration from disco and funk legends like

Nile Rodgers and Jamiroquai,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
Lineup

Venue

The Outpost

7 Almond Road, London, SE16 3LR
Doors open7:30 pm

