Bassolino - Napoli Visionaria

Welcome Party con Bassolino | SEI Festival 2024

Cantine Garofano
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLequile
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

La bella stagione comincia sulle note di “Città Futura”, il primo album di Bassolino. Un disco carico di groove dal sound «losco, pulp, grottesco e romantico». La colonna sonora perfetta per ammirare insieme il primo tramonto estivo tra i filari di v...

Tutte le età
Cantine Garofano

Tenuta Li Monaci, Via Galatina, 73043 Copertino LE, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

