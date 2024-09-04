Top track

I Wanna Prove to You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Lemon Twigs

Concorde 2
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£30.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Wanna Prove to You
Got a code?

About The Lemon Twigs

As theatrical as they are referential, The Lemon Twigs are indie rock brother duo Brian and Michael D’Addario. Based in Long Island, the pair’s vintage sound (and look) takes cues from the baroque rock, glam rock and power pop of the ’60s and ’70s. On 2020 Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Following the release of Everything Harmony, which garnered acclaim from Questlove, Iggy Pop, Anthony Fantano, The Guardian, and countless others, The Lemon Twigs—the New York City rock band fronted by brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario—have once again c...

This is an 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lemon Twigs

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.