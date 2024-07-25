DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ANNIE KEATING BAND x JAMES WHITE & THE WILDFIRE

Hot Box
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Annie Keating Band features Keating on acoustic guitar and vocals, rising star Joe Coombs on electric/slide guitars, Scott Warman on bass and Jamie Dawson on drums.

This renowned backing band tours and supports the likes of Demi Marriner and Sara Peti...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity
Accessibility information

