INCANTATION

Lido
Sun, 28 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€26.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Acclaimed veteran death metallers Incantation prepare the masses for their 13th album, Unholy Deification, via Relapse Records. Edified over three-plus decades of experience and validated by peers seasoned and new, Incantation are more vital than ever. The...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Incantation

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

