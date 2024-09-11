DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready for the hottest party of the year! This summer the madness is unleashed with the best musical rhythms and live performances, transporting you to the true essence of Ibiza.
Join us to live moments full of adrenaline and enjoy a summer full of exc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.