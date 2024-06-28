DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RAFA BARRIOS the BANDIDOS boss is back in The Bay for a night of fuego beats! SEBASTIAN FOX + JOSEPH MITCHELLE support one of Spains most exciting exports!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.