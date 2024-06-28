Top track

Boris & Rafa Barrios - Burning

RAFA BARRIOS

Halcyon SF
Fri, 28 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
Top track

About

RAFA BARRIOS the BANDIDOS boss is back in The Bay for a night of fuego beats! SEBASTIAN FOX + JOSEPH MITCHELLE support one of Spains most exciting exports!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rafa Barrios

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

