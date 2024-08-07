DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Like a gang of wastrel musicians who’ve walked straight out of late sixties North Laines and into modern Brighton, the band explore their roots deep in rock music history and culture with an authentic background that comes from trading in retro looks from...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.