Creeping Jean

The Prince Albert, Brighton
Wed, 7 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Like a gang of wastrel musicians who’ve walked straight out of late sixties North Laines and into modern Brighton, the band explore their roots deep in rock music history and culture with an authentic background that comes from trading in retro looks from...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lout Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Creeping Jean

The Prince Albert, Brighton

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

