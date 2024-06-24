Top track

Hash 24 - Marche ou crève

Hash 24

La Boule Noire
Mon, 24 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17.50

About

Rappant souvent de manière introspective, ou le rappeur rap son vécu, ses aléas, ses soucis, ses amitiés.. Véritable artiste, Hash24 n’hésite pas à mélanger les styles, les flows, donnant encore un peu plus de cohérence, de relief, de profondeur à ses morc...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hash24

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

