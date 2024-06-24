DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rappant souvent de manière introspective, ou le rappeur rap son vécu, ses aléas, ses soucis, ses amitiés.. Véritable artiste, Hash24 n’hésite pas à mélanger les styles, les flows, donnant encore un peu plus de cohérence, de relief, de profondeur à ses morc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.