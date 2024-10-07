Top track

Los Espiritus & Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba

The Victoria
Mon, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
£21.83

About

Live Tonite proudly presents Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba debut in England and Los Espiritus comeback to London after 5 years.

Derby Motoreta’s explosive rise began in 2018 with "El salto del gitano," swiftly earning them a deal with Primavera Labe...

+18 (minors can enter accompanied by adults until 9pm)
Presented by live tonite.
Lineup

Los Espíritus, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

