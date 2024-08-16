DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gimme Gimme Disco Aboard The Liberty Belle

Liberty Belle
Fri, 16 Aug, 11:15 pm
PartyNew York
$38.94
About Gimme Gimme Disco

Celebrate GIMME GIMME DISCO—ON A BOAT!!! Set sail for a 2 1/2-hour tour through NY Harbor, dancing under the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg Bridges. You can bump, jump, groove, and hustle as we loop around the Statue of Liberty, take in the gorgeous Read more

Event information

LPR presents Gimme Gimme Disco: Rocks Off Concert Cruise Aboard The Liberty Belle on August 16th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

11:15 PM doors/boarding | 11:55 PM party/departure (21+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our new...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gimme Gimme Disco

Venue

Liberty Belle

299 South Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open11:15 pm
600 capacity

