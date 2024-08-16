DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate GIMME GIMME DISCO—ON A BOAT!!! Set sail for a 2 1/2-hour tour through NY Harbor, dancing under the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg Bridges. You can bump, jump, groove, and hustle as we loop around the Statue of Liberty, take in the gorgeous
LPR presents Gimme Gimme Disco: Rocks Off Concert Cruise Aboard The Liberty Belle on August 16th, 2024
Proof of vax is NOT required for this event
11:15 PM doors/boarding | 11:55 PM party/departure (21+)
