DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Leonie Biney

Folklore Hoxton
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SJM Concerts Presents

Leonie Biney

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leonie Biney

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.