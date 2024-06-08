DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BRIDGE_48 CELEBRATES 5 YEARS
📅 June 8th marks a special milestone: five years of innovation, music, and a community that redefines boundaries. Bridge_48 takes pride in being The Musical Ecosystem of the Future, and this celebration is no exception.
Fr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.