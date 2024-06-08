DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

5th ANNIVERSARY - BRIDGE_48 CELEBRATES 5 YEARS

Hola Beach Club Sitges
Sat, 8 Jun, 3:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BRIDGE_48 CELEBRATES 5 YEARS

📅 June 8th marks a special milestone: five years of innovation, music, and a community that redefines boundaries. Bridge_48 takes pride in being The Musical Ecosystem of the Future, and this celebration is no exception.

Fr...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Bridge48 Studios.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hola Beach Club Sitges

08871, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

