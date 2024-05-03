DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Andy et Yaniss, créateurs de contenus autour du rap, respectivement sur leur chaîne « Viens On Discute » et « Le Rap en Mieux » organisent leur première soirée: Séquence !
Le concept est simple: toute la nuit, des DJ passent les meilleurs morceaux de rap...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.