DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Quizzers of the universe, please attend carefully... A new Doctor Who season is upon us, and we're pulling questions from all corners of time and space (well, from the TV series anyway) to test your mettle. “Geronimo!”
Do you know every actor who's portra...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.