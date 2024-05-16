Top track

BBC Radiophonic Workshop - Doctor Who

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Doctor Who Pub Quiz

Peckham Levels
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BBC Radiophonic Workshop - Doctor Who
Got a code?

About

Quizzers of the universe, please attend carefully... A new Doctor Who season is upon us, and we're pulling questions from all corners of time and space (well, from the TV series anyway) to test your mettle. “Geronimo!”

Do you know every actor who's portra...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Peckham Levels.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.