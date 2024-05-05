DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Griffith-Gillespie Quintet

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 5 May, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le saxophoniste et flûtiste américain Oliver Griffith invite le trompettiste Larry Gillespie, ancien membre des groupes de Ray Charles et Woody Herman, pour un programme contrastant le Cool Jazz et le Hard Bop. Le Cool Jazz a émergé dans les années 50 sur...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open6:00 pm

