DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gotobeat is excited to team up with Old Queen’s Head to welcome Totally Amorphous on Wednesday, 15th May 2024
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.