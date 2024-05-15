Top track

Totally Amorphous with YUKE and Into Being

The Old Queens Head
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Old Queen’s Head to welcome Totally Amorphous on Wednesday, 15th May 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

YUKE

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

