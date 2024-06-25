DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

England vs Slovenia: Euro Cup Screening

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Tue, 25 Jun, 7:00 pm
SportManchester
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us as England take on Slovenia in our third game of the 2024 Euros.

We will be showing this and all the Three Lions games live on our big screen throughout the tournament.

We are taking reservations for tables for groups of up to 5 people priced at...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blues Kitchen Manchester.
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

