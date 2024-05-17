DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following an Edinburgh fringe sell-out season, award-winning stand-up and viral sensation Ali Woods returns with loads of new material! Nominated for Best Show at Leicester Fringe 2023, Ali has gained over 100 million views on TikTok posting relatable come...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.