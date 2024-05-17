DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ali Woods: Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Fri, 17 May, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following an Edinburgh fringe sell-out season, award-winning stand-up and viral sensation Ali Woods returns with loads of new material! Nominated for Best Show at Leicester Fringe 2023, Ali has gained over 100 million views on TikTok posting relatable come...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ali Woods

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:30 pm

