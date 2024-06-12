Top track

Family Stereo - Early Promise

Family Stereo

The Victoria
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Family Stereo is the moniker of London based singer-songwriter Blake Watt. Inspired by the likes of Elliott Smith and Adrianne Lenker, his sound touches on elements of indie-folk and indie-rock. He released his debut EP, ‘Matter’, in August 2023. Join him...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

