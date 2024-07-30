DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TOM's Film Club: Close (12A)

The Old Market
Tue, 30 Jul, 7:15 pm
FilmBrighton
From £8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont's second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing.

Thirteen-y...

Rated 12A, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by TOM's Film Club.
Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open7:15 pm
500 capacity

