DJ Masda All Night Long

The Pickle Factory
Fri, 7 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.99
On 7th June, we welcome a 6 hour masterclass from one of the greatest DJs doing it - Japanese deep electro & techno maestro DJ Masda, who joins for a rare start-to-finish session.

---1am is last entry time for ticket holders.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Space Ltd..
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

