CLAMM

The Cumberland Arms
Tue, 23 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£11

About

Garrulous Melbourne punk trio CLAMM make their Newcastle debut!

More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

CLAMM

The Cumberland Arms

Newcastle upon Tyne NE6 1LD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.