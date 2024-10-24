DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

School House Rocks: Ty Segall (Solo Acoustic)

Bob Baker Marionette Theater
Thu, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $51.25
About

Sid The Cat & Bob Baker Marionette Theater Present

School House Rocks: Ty Segall (Solo Acoustic)

10/24/2024 at Bob Baker Marionette Theater

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Field Trips For LA Youth

Ty Segall follows 2022’s acoustic introspecti...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ty Segall

Venue

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

4949 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

