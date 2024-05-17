Top track

Sonic Reducer

Dead Boys

Our Wicked Lady
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sonic Reducer
About

Punk rock pioneers and provocateurs, the Dead Boys, may not be young anymore, but they're as loud and snotty as ever! Formed in Cleveland in 1976, the Dead Boys were one of the first American acts to combine the proto-punk fervor of bands like the Stooges...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Scenic
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Boys

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

