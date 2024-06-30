DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OUTHAUS & SWEETIE DARLING by Churros / Pride Edition

SALA APOLO
Sun, 30 Jun, 7:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El evento por excelencia de los domingos de Barcelona, CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE, te trae en exclusiva la 8ª EDICIÓN PRIDE SPECIAL, de su exitosa fiesta más internacional. ¡Sigue viviendo en primera persona la revolución queer que llega directamente desde los...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PUMALU2 (CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE).
Lineup

Josh Harrison (DJ), Peter Darling

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

