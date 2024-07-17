DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wednesday July 17th
w/ Big City Sleep & Alec André
7pm
Adv $15 | Dos $18
---JUAN WAUTERS---There's freedom to be found in consistency. Until recently, Juan Wauters may not have agreed with this statement. As a touring musician and multinational citize...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.