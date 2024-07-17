Top track

Todo Terminó

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juan Wauters

Club Congress
Wed, 17 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Todo Terminó
Got a code?

About

Wednesday July 17th

w/ Big City Sleep & Alec André

7pm

Adv $15 | Dos $18

---JUAN WAUTERS---There's freedom to be found in consistency. Until recently, Juan Wauters may not have agreed with this statement. As a touring musician and multinational citize...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Best Life Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Juan Wauters

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.