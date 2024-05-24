DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Project 91 Presents: Jolene Sound Room

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
From $13.97
Project 91 Presents Jolene Sound Room

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 8 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

