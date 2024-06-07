Top track

The Priscillas - All My Friends Are Zombies

The Priscillas

New Cross Inn
Fri, 7 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Priscillas

Holloway’s rock’n’roll queens bring punk, pop and punches in one explosive package!

https://thepriscillas.co.uk/

Cult Figures

Cult Figures released two classic singles on Swell Map's Rather Records in 1979 and 1980. Now they are back and...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Micko & The Mellotronics, Cult Figures, The Priscillas

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

