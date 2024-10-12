DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It is with great pleasure that we welcome Robohands to the living room stage, stopping off at Ninety One as part of his 2024 tour.
ABOUT ROBOHANDS
Robohands' is the experimental solo/collaborative project of London based composer/multi instrumentalist An...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.