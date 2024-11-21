DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bonny Light Horseman

XOYO Birmingham
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£25.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THIS IS TMRW

PRESENTS

THURS NOV 21ST

XOYO, BIRMINGHAM

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN

DOORS: 7PM

TICKETS: £22.50

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

