DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Meshell Ndegeocello

KOKO
Fri, 15 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.45

About

The GRAMMY-winning multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter is a visionary musician, whose deeply jazz-influenced sound has captivated audiences across the globe.

Having made her Blue Note Records debut with her acclaimed The Omnichord Real Book, her...

This is an 14+ event (U16s Accompanied By An Adult)
Presented by Columbo Music.
Lineup

MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

