Emanuela Cappello Show

Teatro Torresino
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
ComedyPadova
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Arriva l’Emanuela Cappello Show: un fallimento ricreativo, un'infanzia turbata dalla prima comunione a Lourdes e dagli amici immaginari, sceglie la strada sbagliata sempre, autrice e attrice di pillole tragicomiche.

Dopo gli esilaranti sketch virali sui s...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Do7 Factory

Emanuela Cappello

Teatro Torresino

Via Del Torresino 2, 35122 Padua Padua, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

