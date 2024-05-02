DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Kent Pop Exchange: Gross Misconduct & Friends

Whereelse?
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £4.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Where Else's Kent Pop Exchange Presents

Gross Misconduct

-- A loose-concept punk band heavily influenced by landfill indie and cringe corporate culture. Your HR Department's favourite punk band.

Brüt

-- Brüt are an exciting new four piece independent...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Night Harvest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gross Misconduct

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.