BAF!GALATEA

Rachdingue
Sun, 23 Jun, 6:00 pm
PartyGirona
€27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ven a celebrar un San Juan surrealista en un espacio legendario, el Rachdingue de Vilajüiga, la discoteca a donde iba Dalí, con una selección all-stars de los mejores colectivos de la escena local de Barcelona.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
BAF! Entertainment Company
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rachdingue

Mas Buxeda Paratge Mas d'en Satlle n°1, 17493 Vilajuïga, Girona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

