Nobody's Empire: An Evening with Stuart Murdoch

Cambridge Junction
Mon, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
TalkCambridge
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FORM Presents

Nobody’s Empire: an evening with Stuart Murdoch 

In celebration of his debut novel - Readings, Songs & a Live Q&A

All ages, under 14s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Stuart Murdoch

Cambridge Junction

Clifton Way, Cambridge CB1 7GX, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
850 capacity

