Mr. Irish Bastard

The Black Heart
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MR IRISH BASTARD
https://www.instagram.com/mririshbastardofficial/

"With their new album Battle Songs of the Damned, Mr. Irish Bastard continue their exciting journey. An album full of Irish party spirit and adrenaline-driven melancholy. There are rousi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
Lineup

Mr. Irish Bastard

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

