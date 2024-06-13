DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Devon Ross is a cool gal who creates hypnotic, proto punk morsels that touch upon all things sacred to the 70s new wave scene. She's playing for us this summer. We're happy & you should be too.
Supports TBA.
