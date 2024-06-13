DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

plastic factory presents: devon ross

Sebright Arms
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Devon Ross is a cool gal who creates hypnotic, proto punk morsels that touch upon all things sacred to the 70s new wave scene. She's playing for us this summer. We're happy & you should be too.

Supports TBA.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Plastic Factory
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Devon Ross

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.