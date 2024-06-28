DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Attraversamenti Multipli 2024 | Day 6

Parco di Torre del Fiscale
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
TheatreRoma
From €7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Attraversamenti Multipli è un festival multidisciplinare che si interroga sulle relazioni tra le arti performative contemporanee e il presente inserendo spettacoli e performance site specific nei paesaggi urbani e in luoghi rigenerati.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass. Cult. Margine Operativo.

Parco di Torre del Fiscale

Via Dell' Acquedotto Felice 120, 00178 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

