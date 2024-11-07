Top track

Heatwave

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
London
£22.04

About

Heatwave come to Hoots this November!

One of the most popular soul bands of the past few decades, with their inimitable blend of sweet soul grooves and great pop/soul/dance songs are back with a vengeance.

Don't miss this rare show!

This is an 18+ event
Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

Heatwave

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

