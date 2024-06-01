DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Filthy French

Secret Location, Topanga, CA
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
About

Cirque Noir invites you to the Filthy French, an alluring tale.

On June 1st, from dusk till dawn, journey to Elsewhere in Topanga, California.

Experience an immersive dinner, a symphony of flavors and performances.

Underneath the stars, indulge in three...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Cirque Noir.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Secret Location, Topanga, CA

Topanga, California 90290, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

