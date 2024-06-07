DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Breezy Supreme and Earfxck presents: Woo Da Savage

Songbyrd
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
Washington D.C.
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Breezy Supreme and Earfxck presents: Woo Da Savage with special guests Jabbagotdajuice, Karma Kurijuana, Yadi Sixx, Nolly Off Da Molly

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Breezy Supreme, Woo Da Savage

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
7:00 pm

