Top track

Forever Lost

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Magic Numbers

The Citadel, York
Wed, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsYork
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Forever Lost
Got a code?

About

The Magic Numbers are an UK-based four piece comprising two pairs of siblings (Romeo and Michele Stodart, Sean and Angela Gannon) who are known for their unique harmonies, melodic hooks, songwriting craftsmanship and timeless sound.

Their Mercury Prize-no...

This is a 16+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Magic Numbers

Venue

The Citadel, York

Gillygate, York, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.